GRANGES
Hayfield Grange
The annual open house meeting was June 10.
Emily Tau gave the reading for June entitled “Hope” in observance of the 150th anniversary of the PA State Grange.
Chester Tau, legislative chairman, reported on House Bill 555 which would require that a group or association health plan being offered is fully insured, provides essential health benefits and protects small businesses and employees. House Bill 479 would ensure EMS agencies are reimbursed by Medicaid for 100 percent of the miles they travel with a patient on board receiving care or transport by removing the current exemption for the first 20 miles traveled.
Legislation that would make it easier for human trafficking victims to bring lawsuits against their offenders was unanimously approved by the House this week and is now pending consideration in the Senate. House Bill 394 would allow all these lawsuits to be brought either where the victim resides or where the violations occurred. State Rep. Brad Roae supports Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities.
Family Activities Chairman Susan Tau reported the Pomona Family Activities judging will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Hayfield. Baking contests include 9-inch carrot cake, gingerbread cookies and chocolate fudge.
Susan Tau, community service chairman, thanked everyone who donated items for the Support Our Troops; 67 items were collected. The letters to the sponsors of the dictionaries will be mailed Aug. 1 and we will again be collecting socks for Operation Warm Toes. Collection boxes will be available in Townville, Saegertown and Cambridge Springs.
Michael and Morgan Tau will be in charge of putting up the fair display.
Members selected a design for the pennant for State Grange designed by Morgan Tau.
Chester Tau, lecturer, introduced Delores Hale, deputy mayor of Cambridge Springs, who spoke about the veterans banner project. There are 217 banners representing veterans from all wars, which are hung at all entrances of Cambridge Springs, as well as on the side streets. She noted that there is someone from the Civil War and an individual who was a prisoner of war. The banners have brought a sense of pride to the town as well as a lot of emotion. She is not originally from Cambridge Springs, so it was necessary to do a lot of research. Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative has assisted with hanging the banners and the project also has a lot of volunteers helping to hang and take down the banners. They are taken down in the winter and stored. The banners have been up for two years and when they are taken down after this year, those who have sponsored a banner will receive the banner to keep.
Lecturer Tau presented Hale with the Community Citizen Award as well as a citation from state Rep. Kathy Rapp.
Master Michael Tau presented 60-year seals to Jim and Gerry Reichel, and a 55-year seal to Walter Clark. Also, to be recognized, but not present, were Agnes Folmar, 25 years, Nancy Poorbaugh, 60 years, and Joyce Stewart, 65 years.
The next regular meeting will be held July 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.