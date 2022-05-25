The annual Hayfield Grange open house meeting and program were held at the hall on May 14.
Lecturer Chester Tau introduced Victoria Hendrickson of Cambridge Springs who spoke about the many volunteer projects she is involved with in the Cambridge area.
Vikki began by stating that she grew up on a large dairy farm, was a register nurse for 51 years, served in the U.S. Army as a nurse for two years, and owned and operated Hendrickson’s Hardware Store with her husband in Cambridge Springs. She grew up volunteering which she has continued to do for many organizations.
She has been a member of the Gam Sac Mah club for 37 years, which began as a literary club and changed its focus approximately 40 years ago. They provide scholarships for high school students, this year giving $750 in scholarships. Twenty-seven years ago, the club became involved in the Christmas for Kids program. They purchase approximately $2,000 in toys each year and average giving 100 children gifts each year at Christmas. The children receive a toy, book, clothes, hats and mittens and the family receives a box of food. In 2021 there were 56 families who received help involving 118 children. She is also responsible for keeping up the scrapbooks for the club.
She serves on the Library Board and began a program of taking pictures of children and their pets for a $5 donation.
As a member of the Cambridge Springs Historical Society, she is involved with assisting with genealogy. A display case has been put in the pharmacy which they are changing on regular basis. The museum will revise their PowerPoint presentations which will be held at the Baptist church in Cambridge. She has been involved with the fundraising for the museum, raising approximately $7,000. A chair lift has been added to the museum and they will begin to be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a date to be announced.
Through a school program there will be 350 students in Cambridge Springs in the near future and those students assigned to the museum will scrape the windows and prime them for painting.
In 2018 she became involved with the All-School Class Reunion. The first reunion had 350 in attendance which was held at the Cambridge Springs Fireman’s Carnival grounds. The next reunion will be held in 2025.
Lecturer Tau presented Vikki with the 2022 Community Citizen Award for her involvement in the community.
Tau also presented continuous membership awards to George and Christine Greig for 15 years, Barbara Yochum for 25 years, and Michael Tau for 30 years. Each gave brief remarks.
Susan Tau, family activities chairman, thanked everyone who donated and worked for both the Easter bake sale and the chicken barbecue. Each event was very successful.
Tickets for the State Family Activities drawing are available for $1 each. The first prize is a quilt and additional prizes includes other items donated by individuals and counties. The drawing is held at the annual State Grange Session in October.
Pomona Grange is taking orders for Jane’s Pies and the orders and money were to be turned in by May 23. The pies will be delivered on June 4 at the Pomona meeting at Atlantic. Pomona is also having a bake sale on June 18 beside Ralston’s Hardware at Conneaut Lake. All baked goods must be delivered there by 8:30 a.m. with the sale beginning at 9.
Community Service Chairman Susan Tau distributed a new listing of items acceptable for Project Support Our Troops. Sixteen pair of used eyeglasses will be donated to the Lions Club.
Crawford County Pomona Grange will hold its quarterly meeting June 4 at Atlantic. A tureen lunch will begin at noon followed by the opening at 1 p.m. The Pomona Public Service Award will be presented, and a full slate of Pomona officers will be elected.
Members voted to donate $300 to the Springboro fire victims.
A full slate of officers will be elected at the June 11 meeting which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.