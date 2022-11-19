Hayfield Grange
At the recent Hayfield Grange meeting, Lecturer Chester Tau introduced Heather Strauch, certified nutrition and health coach, who explained the services she offers as a personal health coach.
During the first appointment a plan is built to meet the individual’s health and wellness goals. The plan is nutrition based as most health problems stems from the food you eat. A mind-body-spirit approach is taken. The four steps are get to the root cause, create a personalized and realistic plan, execution, and completion.
Tau read the background of the year-long candle lighting ceremonies in celebration of the State Grange’s 150th anniversary in 2023. Emily Tau read “Unity,” the first candle in the year-long series.
Chester Tau, legislative chairman, reported the General Assembly recently adopted a new law, Act 129 of 2022, designating June 12 of each year as Women Veterans Day in the commonwealth. There are currently more than 71,000 female veterans residing in Pennsylvania. And, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, by 2040 it is estimated that women will make up roughly 17 percent of the total veteran population.
Act 112 of 2022 requires the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to issue a Blue Star Family license plate to any family member of a person who is an active-duty military service member, including those in the reserve or National Guard. The plate will cost an additional $23 on top of the registration fee. Plates will not have to be returned once the family member no longer serves on active duty.
Act 134 of 2022 makes it easier for crime victims to obtain relevant information learned by law enforcement during the investigation of a crime to possibly use that information in subsequent civil actions to recover damages.
Act 99 of 2022 makes it a criminal offense to assault a police officer with bodily fluids, such as saliva. The law outlines an assault must be deliberate, rather than a case of accidental spitting that could occur during a heated exchange.
Under Act 120 of 2022 this program would be required as a way to reduce points from a driver’s record, and when a driver is convicted of exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 mph. The course would also be required when applying for an Occupational Limited License and Probationary License and would be a condition for license reinstatement following suspension due to point accumulation or excessive speeding.
Family Activities Chairman Susan Tau reminded members of the Thanksgiving bake sale to be held on Wednesday at H&H Market Place in Saegertown. Members are requested to have all baked goods at the site by 8:30 a.m.
Susan Tau, community service chairman, thanked everyone who support the current projects. Fifteen boxes of new Christmas cards will be divided between Crawford County Care Center and Rolling Fields Elder Care. The 60 hats, mittens and gloves will be donated to the Pomona Grange project for supporting the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party. There were 84 nonperishable food items donated for the Saegertown United Methodist Church’s food pantry.
The Seniors for Safe Driving Course was held Nov. 9 at Grange Hall. There were nine Grange members and five non-members participating.
Items for the Crawford County Humane Society will be collected through the Feb. 11 meeting. Acceptable items include washable rugs and towels, bleach, canned dog and cat food, cat treats, clay cat litter, clean cotton socks, liquid laundry detergent, rawhide chews, washable cat toys, and cat and dog collars.
Youth Chairman Morgan Tau reported that Ellen Wadsworth, State Youth director, has retired as director as of the 2022 State Grange Session. Philip Vonada received the 2022 Friend of Youth Award.
A donation was made to the Christmas for Kids program in Cambridge Springs.
Hayfield’s continuous membership awards will be presented during the Pomona program on Dec. 3. Hayfield will be hosting the Dec. 3 meeting. Beginning at 11 a.m., a planning meeting will be held to plan for activities for 2023, followed by a tureen lunch with the business meeting and program beginning at 1 p.m. Conneaut Area FFA students will present a portion of the program, a Pomona scholarship will be awarded and a business meeting will be held.
Chester Tau thanked the Grange for sending Karol and him to State Grange as delegates. There were 79 delegates representing 51 Subordinate Granges and 29 delegates representing 22 Pomona Granges. Donald and Lynette Shaffer of Illinois were the national representatives to the session. Mrs. Shaffer is chairman of the National Grange Executive Committee and talked about the sale of the National Grange Building. The State Grange bylaws were changed to requiring 30 Subordinate Granges needed for a quorum to hold a state session. A full slate of officers were elected with Matt Espenshade of Lancaster County elected as master. There were a total of 32 resolutions acted on. Quilts of Valor were awarded to three Veterans during the Saturday and Sunday sessions. The youth presented the Third and Fourth Degrees. There were 17 candidates who received the Sixth Degree. The newly elected officers were installed by Sister Anna May Nauss and her team.
Emily Tau read “In Flanders Field” in honor of Veterans Day.
Since the hall will be closed for the winter, the Dec. 10 meeting will be held at Pizza Villa, South Main Street, Meadville, at 6:30 p.m.
