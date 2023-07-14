Hayfield Grange
At the regular meeting of Hayfield Grange on July 8 at the hall, Emily Tau presented the July 150th anniversary candle-lighting ceremony titled “Liberty.”
Chester Tau, legislative chairman, presented a resolution opposing the proposed French Creek National Wildlife Refuge, which was adopted and will be forwarded to Pomona Grange. He also reported that the state budget had been approved this week. A town hall meeting, sponsored by state Reps. Kathy Rapp and Brad Roae, will be held at the Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Family Activities Chairman Susan Tau reminded members of the Pomona Family Activities judging on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Hayfield. Baking contests are a 9-inch carrot cake (with frosting of choice), chocolate fudge and gingerbread cookies, in addition to needlework and craft contests. The five hospital dolls are completed for the Pomona project.
Morgan Tau, Youth/Young Adult chairman, reported that the new Pennsylvania State Youth ambassadors are Shay Smith of Elizabethtown Grange, Lancaster County, and Elizabeth Reich of Valley Grange, York County.
Community Service Chairman Susan Tau requested that new boxes of Christmas cards for nursing home residents, hats, mittens and gloves for the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party, and non-perishable food items for the Saegertown United Methodist Church’s food pantry, be brought in by the Nov. 11 meeting.
“Operation Warm Toes” for students in PENNCREST School District will include hats and gloves and will be collected from Sept. 1 to 30, then distributed to the three elementary schools at the time of the dictionary delivery. Collection boxes will be available in Townville, Saegertown and Cambridge Springs; the public is invited to leave items in the boxes.
Members voted to support the 150th anniversary of the Pennsylvania State Grange with a $250 sponsorship.
Delegates for the annual State Grange session Oct. 18-22 at Morgantown will be Chester and Susan Tau.
Chester Tau was reelected to a three-year term on the executive committee and Morgan Tau was reelected to a three-year term on the finance committee.
The next regular meeting will be conducted Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the hall.
