Hayfield Grange
The March 12 meeting of Hayfield Grange was held at the home of Susan Tau. Members voted to send contributions to the Pennsylvania State Junior Grange, Pennsylvania State Youth Department, and Pennsylvania State Deaf & Community Service Department.
Chester Tau, legislative chairman, reported that state legislators plan to divest from Russian financial assets and invest in freedom by empowering our energy producers to meet new oil and gas demands; the Pennsylvania Department of Education released results of student assessment tests for the 2020-21 school year confirming many students are struggling as a result of learning loss that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and people need to plan now to protect themselves and their families against potentially serious tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease and the rare but dangerous deer tick virus, which has been found in ticks at high levels for the first time in multiple locations around the state.
Resolutions on the elimination of the mandatory National Grange Convention assessment, and archiving the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh degrees and charging a simple membership fee at those levels were adopted and will be forwarded to Crawford County Pomona Grange.
Family Activities Chairman Susan Tau reminded members of the Easter bake sale on April 16 at 9 a.m. at H&H Market Place, Saegertown. All members are requested to furnish baked goods and deliver them to the store by 8:30 a.m. The drive-thru chicken barbecue will be held May 1 with preorders due by April 22. Cost of the dinner will remain at $10, and are adult meals only. Pickup times are noon, 12:30, 1, 1:30, and 2 p.m. Preorders are due to Susan Tau by phone or email and must include your name, phone number, the number of meals and time of pickup.
The 150th anniversary Pennsylvania State Grange cookbook is available to purchase by contacting Susan Tau and will also be available the day of the bake sale. The Pennsylvania State Grange Family Activities drawing tickets are also available with the top prize being a quilt.
Morgan Tau, youth/young adult chairman, announced the annual Youth Camp would be held at Camp Sylvan Hills, Howard, June 24-26. A State Grange Youth/Junior meet-up will be held April 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hookstown Grange, Beaver County. The National Youth Department has issued a challenge for a trash pickup day during the month of April.
Community Service Chairman Susan Tau reported that the fronts of used greeting cards have been delivered to Crawford County Care Center and the Early Learning Center. Lists of acceptable items for Project Support Our Troops were distributed with items to be brought to the April 9 meeting.
A Regional Leadership Conference, under the direction of State Lecturer Jennifer Nauss, will be held Sept. 10 at Big Knob Grange, Beaver County, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost will be $15 a person and will include lunch and any materials distributed. The conference is open to any Grange member. Individuals are responsible for making their own registration as soon as registration materials are received.
Continuous membership awards will be presented at the open house meeting on May 14 at the Grange Hall at 6:30 p.m. The annual Community Citizen Award will also be presented at that time. Victoria Hendrickson, Cambridge Springs, will present the program on her volunteer involvement in many organizations in the Cambridge Springs area.