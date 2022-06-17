Hayfield Grange
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange took place June 11.
Legislative Chairman Chester Tau reported the House Majority Policy Committee held two hearings to discuss inflation and how out-of-touch government policies are contributing to the problem. Continuing to lead the way on regulatory reform and getting government out of the way, the House has approved a series of bills that would streamline permitting requirements and empower local governments to better maintain their creeks and streams to protect against flooding. They include House Bill 2405, House Bill 2406, House Bill 2408, House Bill 2409 and House Bill 2410. The bills now go to the Senate for consideration.
House Bill 2585 would prohibit the Department of Human Services from developing or using bidding or service zones that limit a health service corporation or hospital plan corporation contractor from submitting a bid for the CHIP program.
House Bill 2485 would codify the Pennsylvania Treasury Department’s current process requiring each commonwealth, legislative or judicial agency to provide a summary of each contract valued at $10,000 or more be submitted for public display.
Family Activities Chairman Susan Tau reminded members of the Pomona bake sale on Saturday beside Ralston’s, Conneaut Lake. All types of baked goods are requested and should be delivered to the site by 8:30 a.m. Cookbooks and apple butter will also be available. The Pomona Family Activities judging will be held Aug. 4 at Hayfield Grange at 7 p.m. Entries in the baking and needlework contests to be judged should be at the hall by 6:30.
Meeting dates for the next quarter will be July 9 and Aug. 13. The Sept. 10 meeting has been canceled as has the Pomona meeting to allow all Grange members to attend the Regional Leadership Conference at Big Knob Grange, Beaver County.
The chicken barbecue will be held Oct. 2 and the preorders will be due Sept. 23.
Election of officers for 2022-24 was held. Officers will be: master, Michael Tau; overseer, Alverna Hotchkiss; lecturer, Chester Tau; steward, Emily Tau; assistant steward, John Hotchkiss; lady assistant steward, Anne Hall; chaplain, Karol Tau; treasurer, Anne Hall; secretary, Susan Tau; gatekeeper, Chester Tau; ceres, Morgan Tau; pomona, Barbara Yochum; flora, Emily Tau; executive committee, three-year term, John Hotchkiss; finance committee, three-year term, Ron Yochum.
Lecturer Chester Tau presented readings in observance of Flag Day: “Stars & Stripes,” Chester Tau; and “Spirit of 1976,” Emily Tau.
The next regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 9 at the hall.
