Hayfield Grange
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange was held July 9 at the hall. Members voted to make donations to the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute Benevolent Fund and to the Meadville Market House.
Legislative Chairman Chester Tau reported the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced $234.4 million in natural gas impact fees are being distributed this year, up 60 percent over last year due to higher prices and greater levels of activity. Under Act 13 of 2012, county and municipal governments directly affected by drilling will receive a total of $123.2 million for the 2021 reporting year. This funding is used for a wide range of local infrastructure, emergency response, community and environmental programs.
House Bill 1393 would remove fentanyl test strips from the definition of “drug paraphernalia,” which are prohibited and carry serious penalties.
House Bill 2268 would permit a 17-year-old junior firefighter to complete the Interior Firefighting Module with Live Burns training program in the Fire Training System. Currently, only people age 18 and over are allowed to enroll in the training program.
House Bill 2646 would allow teachers holding a current career and technical instructional certificate issued by another state, along with four years wage-earning experience in the occupation to be taught and two years of teaching experience, to be issued an equivalent Pennsylvania career and technical instructional certificate.
Susan Tau, Family Activities chairman, reminded members of the Pomona Family Activities judging at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Hayfield Grange. Entries to be judged must be at the hall by 6:30. Baking classes are apple dumplings, snickerdoodle cookies and no-bake cookies. The recipes must accompany the item. Additional classes include needlework, string art, jewelry and wood-burning.
The drive-thru public chicken barbecue will be held Oct. 2 with preorders due Sept. 23 to Susan Tau.
Community Service Chairman Susan Tau reported the letters to sponsors of the annual dictionary project will be sent Aug. 1. Members voted to also include “Operation Warm Toes” in the letter to sponsors with socks of all sizes to be delivered to the schools in PENNCREST School District at the time of the dictionary delivery.
Members are reminded that registration for the Regional Leadership Conference on Sept. 10 at Big Knob Grange, Beaver County, is due to State Lecturer Jennifer Nauss by Aug. 20. Cost is $15 per person and includes materials and lunch.
For the lecturer’s program, Emily Tau presented several patriotic musical selections on the keyboard.
Lecturer Tau presented information on “How much reading or lack of reading affects us?” It has been reported that 33 percent of people who graduate from high school never read another book. Is it better to have large class sizes or to have a smaller class size? Is the class size or the amount of help within the class that helps? Is it better to homeschool or to be in a public school? For example, 83 percent of homeschooled children read at grade level, but only 35 percent of public-schooled children read at grade level.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the hall.
