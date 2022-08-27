The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange was held Aug. 19 at the hall.
Chester Tau, legislative chairman, reported on House Bill 1332 that Gov. Tom Wolf had vetoed earlier this year that would have required all government-run public schools in the commonwealth to post their curriculum online where parents could easily review it, ahead of the school year.
He also noted that some areas will have a change of representatives beginning in 2023 due to redistricting.
Susan Tau, family activities chairman, reported that the Oct. 2 chicken barbecue preorders will be due Sept. 23. The cost will be $12 per person. The Thanksgiving bake sale will be held on Nov. 23 at H&H Market Place.
Pomona Family Activities judging was held Aug. 4. Winners from Hayfield were:
• Snickerdoodle cookies: Susan Tau, second; and Alverna Hotchkiss, third.
• No-bake cookies: Hotchkiss, first; and Tau, second.
First-place winners advance to the state competition Oct. 14-16 in York.
Susan Tau, community service chairman, reported that the sponsorship letters for the dictionaries were sent Aug. 1 and responses have been received from John Hotchkiss Barber Shop, Covenant Lodge 473, Schlosser Farm, Mercer County State Bank, Spa Dental Center, Karol Tau, Anne Hotchkiss and Navy Run Auto (a new sponsor). The collection tubs for the “Operation Warm Toes” will be placed at Family Ties Restaurant, Townville; John Hotchkiss Barber Shop, Cambridge Springs; Drakes Mills Lutheran Church; and H&H Market Place, Saegertown, beginning Sept. 1 and ending Sept. 30. Socks should be new and be for both boys and girls for kindergarten through sixth grade. Anyone may donate socks to the project. The socks will be given to Cambridge Springs, Maplewood and Saegertown elementary schools at the same time as the dictionary delivery.
Nonperishable food items for Saegertown United Methodist Church’s food pantry, new Christmas cards for nursing home residents, and hats and gloves will be collected until Nov. 12. The hats and gloves will be donated to Pomona Grange’s project of giving them to the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party.
Used greeting cards and old calendars were taken to the FCCA (Family and Community Christian Association) Pre-K Counts for craft projects and 15 ball caps were donated to the Salvation Army. No ball caps will be collected from this time forward.
The use of the 8-foot tables was granted for the Saegertown Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization to use for a vendor and craft fair on Oct. 22.
Chester and Karol Tau will serve as delegates to State Grange Oct. 14-16 in York.
The Pomona Veterans’ Recognition Program will be held Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. Veterans’ names, addresses, phone number, war/conflict served in, and branch of service must be submitted to Arvilla Allen by Thursday. Cookies will also be needed for the refreshments following the program.
Members were asked to consider participating in a new statewide project titled “Books for a Buck” for elementary school students. A decision on participation will be made at a later date.
There will not be a meeting of Hayfield or Pomona Grange on Sept. 10 in order for members to attend a Regional Leadership Conference at Big Knob Grange, Beaver County. The next regular meeting of Hayfield will be held Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.