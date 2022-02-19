Hayfield Grange
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange was held Feb. 12 at the home of Susan Tau.
Lecturer Chester Tau introduced Theresa Goldsmith, sixth-grade teacher at Cambridge Springs Elementary School. She presented a program on suicide prevention titled “What Do We See?” She has experienced the impact of suicide, as her son took his life, and feels compelled to help others to see the warning signs.
Goldsmith stated that everyone has difficulties in their life at one time or another. People need to talk about their feelings, and you should be in the habit of positive thinking which can take the pressure off. You have to practice at encouraging and empowering yourself. Resilience must be instilled in everyone. Suicide is the second leading cause of death between the ages of 10-24, she added.
Following the program, a business meeting was held. The charter was draped in memory of Betty White. Resolution of Respect Committee members appointed were Karol Tau, Anne Hall and Morgan Tau. A memorial contribution was made to the Crawford County 4-H Fund.
Legislative Chairman Chester Tau reported that Gov. Tom Wolf presented the state’s budget at $43.7 million. Wolf has vetoed House Bill 979 that would have helped combat illegal local gun ordinances and regulations that threaten Pennsylvanians’ constitutional rights.
Act 4 of 2022 requires the Pennsylvania State Police to turn over DNA samples of missing persons and unidentified decedents to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), a nationwide clearinghouse that went online in 2008.
Act 9 of 2022 calls on the Department of Health to establish and maintain a toolkit of resources to help educate primary care providers on the importance of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.
Susan Tau, Family Activities chairman, reminded members of the Easter bake sale on April 16 at H&H Market Place, Saegertown. All members are requested to furnish baked goods or give a donation if unable to bake. The chicken barbecue will be held May 1. All meals must be preordered by April 22 with further details announced later.
Community Service Chairman Susan Tau thanked everyone who donated a total of 50 items for the Crawford County Humane Society.
The quarterly Crawford County Pomona Grange meeting will be held at West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department, 10482 Liberty St. Extension, March 5 hosted by Cochranton Grange. A tureen lunch will begin at noon followed by the business meeting and program at 1 p.m. The program will be a presentation by Dr. MeeCee Baker at the 150th anniversary kickoff luncheon titled “The Grange Must Pivot.”
The annual open house program will be held May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the hall. The Community Citizen Award will be presented as well as continuous membership awards from the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022.
Members voted to prepare the barbecue chicken for the 100th annual Schlosser reunion on June 26.
Those members whose dues are not paid by March 31 will be dropped from the roll.
Michael Tau’s name was drawn for free dues.
The next meeting will be held March 12 at the home of Susan Tau at 6:30 p.m.