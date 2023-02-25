Hayfield Grange
Karol Tau read “Legislation/Advocacy,” the fourth in the year-long candle-lighting series in observance of the PA State Grange 150th anniversary, at the Feb. 11 meeting of Hayfield Grange at the Pizza Villa in Meadville.
Legislative Chairman Chester Tau reported on rising energy costs and the need for the government to not regulate the industry. Also reported was the $350,000 received by emergency and fire departments in the Sixth Legislative District. Registration for Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is open with events scheduled March 1 through May 31. Organizations or individuals may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation which will supply free trash bags, vests and garbage bags.
Community Service: There were 31 items plus numerous sheets and towels collected to be donated to the Crawford County Humane Society.
Family Activities: An Easter bake sale will be held April 8 at H&H Market Place, Saegertown. All members are requested to furnish baked goods for the sale and deliver them to H&H by 8:30 a.m.
Crawford County Pomona Grange will meet March 4 at Atlantic Grange. A tureen lunch will begin at noon followed by the business meeting and program at 1 p.m.
The next regular meeting will be March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Susan Tau. The program will be presented by Wayne and Shauna Bogardus on the Wing Man safety program used by hunters when hunting in tree stands. Those attending should take items for a picnic lunch to follow the meeting.
