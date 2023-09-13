Hayfield Grange
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange will be held Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the hall. The 150th anniversary of the PA State Grange will be observed with a cake during the social hour and the candle-lighting ceremony for September.
Hats, gloves and socks are being collected for elementary students in the PENNCREST elementary schools to be delivered at the time of the dictionary deliveries. They must be turned in by Sept. 30. Collection boxes are located at H&H Market Place, Saegertown; Family Ties Restaurant, Townville; and Drakes Mills Lutheran Church, Cambridge Springs.
Members are reminded of the items due for community service by Nov. 11. Hats, gloves and mittens for the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party; boxes of new Christmas cards for nursing home residents; and non-perishable items for the Saegertown United Methodist Church’s food pantry are requested.
Those attending should take sandwiches for lunch for the social hour following the business meeting.
