Hayfield Grange
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange will be held Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the hall.
Lecturer Chester Tau has announced the program will be presented by Calvin Ernst on the French Creek Watershed.
Members are reminded orders and money for the Pomona fundraiser of selling Jane’s Pies and Stromboli are due to Arvilla Allen by May 19. The orders will be delivered at the June 3 Pomona Grange meeting at Hayfield Grange.
Those attending should take items for a picnic lunch to follow the meeting.
