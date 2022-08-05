The Hayfield Grange meeting scheduled for Aug. 13 has been postponed because of schedule conflicts until Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Plans for the fall drive-through chicken barbecue and Thanksgiving bake sale will be discussed.
There will not be a meeting on Sept. 10 due to the Regional Leadership Conference being held at Big Knob Grange, Beaver County. Registrations are due to State Lecturer Jennifer Nauss by Aug. 20. Cost for registration is $15 per person and includes lunch and workshop materials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.