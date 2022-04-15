Hayfield Grange
The regular meeting of Hayfield Grange was held on April 9 at the hall. Members voted to make a monetary donation to the family of the recent Springboro fire.
Legislative Chairman Chester Tau reported on the Whole Milk in Pennsylvania Schools Act, House Bill 2397, which would give schools the option to use state money to purchase Pennsylvania milk to serve in their schools, specifically whole milk and flavored milks that are prohibited under a 2010 federal law. Schools currently have to serve skim or 1 percent milk, which children don’t generally like, he said.
Susan Tau, Family Activities chairman, reminded members of the bake sale on Saturday. All members are requested to furnish baked goods and deliver them to the front of H&H Market Place in Saegertown by 8:30 a.m. State Grange and Pomona Grange cookbooks will be available for sale as well as apple butter being sold by Pomona Grange.
The public drive-thru chicken barbecue will be held on May 1 with all dinners being preordered by April 22. Orders may be called to Susan Tau at (814) 763-4831, emailed to setau919@windstream.net or made by visiting Hayfield Grange #800 on Facebook. Those ordering must give name, time of pickup between noon and 2 p.m., and phone number.
The Family Activities baking contests for 2022 are apple dumplings, snickerdoodle cookies and no bake cookies. There are several needlework contests and, in addition, string art and jewelry with classes of earrings, necklace or bracelet. Information is available in the State Grange 2022-23 Guide to Contests and Programs or on the State Grange website.
Youth-Young Adult Chairman Morgan Tau announced that the combined Eastern, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern Regional Leaders’ Conference will be held June 17-19 in Washington, D.C.
Susan Tau, Community Service chairman, reported a total of 244 items were collected to be donated to Project Support Our Troops.
Members voted to donate the use of the hall for a public book signing for Allison Duiker on April 24. She is the author of “A Daughter’s Journey” and “Story of Resilience.”
The next meeting will be held May 14 at 6:30 p.m. and will be the annual open house. Victoria Hendrickson from Cambridge Springs will talk about her volunteer work in many organizations. The Community Citizen Award will be presented, as will continuous membership awards. The program is open to the public.
Morgan Tau received a year’s free dues.