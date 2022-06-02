Harmonsburg United Methodist Church welcomes grandfathers, fathers, sons, sons-in-law, uncles, nephews and friends to a steak and egg breakfast on June 18 at 7 a.m. at Gibson Park, located on Gibson Road east of Harmonsburg.
Guest speaker will be Eddie Noel.
A free-will offering will be accepted. Those attending should come with their own table setting and steak knife.
• Reservations: Call or text Mark Evans at (814) 332-0453 or email mevans55windstream.net before June 10.
