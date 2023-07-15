The 72nd annual reunion of the late Francis J. and Luella (Yoset) Hamilton family was held June 25 at Roche Park. The family members of the late Waid and Marie Hamilton hosted the event. In attendance were 80 family members and four guests.
Lucille Hamilton, wife of the late Dale Hamilton, was the oldest relative. The youngest relative was Payton Harper Hamilton, daughter of Corey and Brittany Hamilton, granddaughter of Joseph and Debbie Hamilton, and great-granddaughter of Lucille Hamilton.
The Dale Hamilton family will host the 2024 reunion. President for next year’s reunion is James Hamilton and secretary is Rose Ann Gordon. A memorial Mass to celebrate Francis and Luella Hamilton’s life/birthday will be held Feb. 10 at St. Hippolyte Church.
The 2024 reunion will be held the last Sunday in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.