• HAMILTON — To Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Carl Hamilton (Paige Leigh) of Meadville, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Saturday, April 30, 2022, a daughter, Scarlett Rose. The paternal grandparents, James and Linda Hamilton, and Doug and Shelly Mattern, are Meadville residents.
Hamilton birth
