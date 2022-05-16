HAMILTON — To Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Carl Hamilton (Paige Leigh) of Hermitage, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Saturday, April 30, 2022, a daughter, Scarlett Rose. The paternal grandparents are James and Linda Hamilton of Meadville, and Doug and Shelly Mattern of Cambridge Springs.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you