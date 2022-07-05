A 90th birthday celebration will be held for Lucille (Mercier) Hamilton on July 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Oak Grove Park, Pavilion 1, on Oak Grove Avenue, Meadville. Best wishes only.
Hamilton 90th birthday is July 24
