Visitors to the Hagen History Center in Erie will be surprised to see Frank Lloyd Wright’s San Francisco office, a permanent exhibit at the center.
The center’s campus at 356 W. Sixth St. includes 2 acres and three buildings that are open year-round from Tuesday through Sunday.
The Watson-Curtze Mansion, built in 1891, was home to historic families, and their period furnishings shine throughout 24 rooms, filled with extraordinary architecture, stained-glass windows, mosaics, 12 fireplaces, a ballroom and solarium. The kitchen includes one of the largest Griswold cast iron collections in the region. Upstairs, servants’ quarters, a Curtze Legacy room, Victorian dress exhibit and multiple other displays highlight the 12,000-square-foot mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The home brings in thousands of visitors to see the holiday décor during Victorian Holidays, Nov. 30 to Dec. 3. The home remains decorated through Jan. 8.
The Wood-Morrison House offers a fascinating history lesson that starts with George Washington as a spy, and takes visitors up to recent wars.
“The Story of Us” traces the history of Erie County back to Native Americans, artifacts from fishing, farming, General Electric, Marx Toys, Koehler, Boston Store, etc. It covers more than 3,000 square feet and has hundreds of photos and interactives.
In Girard, the History Center owns two 1850s farmhouses that belonged to the Charlotte Elizabeth Battles family. They are commonly known as the Yellow House and the White House and sit on 120 acres and include multiple trails. These homes, at 306 and 436 Walnut St., are open during Dan Rice Days from Aug. 3 to 5.
• More information: Visit eriehistory.org or call (814) 454-1813.
