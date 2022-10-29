MILITARY
A native of Guys Mills recently was promoted to chief petty officer.
Raymond Young, a 2009 Maplewood graduate, joined the Navy 12 years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I did not want to go to college,” said Young. “I wanted to do something bigger than myself while making my own path.”
Today, Young serves as an engineering aide with Public Works Department Bahrain, NAVFAC EURAFCENT.
“I enjoy seeing junior sailors succeed in their career,” said Young. “That is the most rewarding experience when you see them grow as a person and a sailor, personally and professionally.”
According to Young, lessons learned in Guys Mills are similar to those found in the Navy.
“Growing up I learned that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed and that while a job may be tough, seeing it through is the reward,” said Young. “That work ethic has helped me from day one of my naval career.”
PWD Bahrain manages facility project planning and design, including related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent.
Serving in the Navy means Young is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national defense in every way possible,” said Young. “The Navy is worldwide and every job matters, whether it’s building a school to improve host nation relationships, or ensuring pay is processed correctly, every job supports the war-fighter.”
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers.
“I am most proud of becoming a chief petty officer,” said Young. “Achieving this goal has humbled me and reminded me to help others in every way possible to achieve their goals.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Young is part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“To me, serving in the Navy means sacrifice for our country,” added Young. “It has given me opportunities that others dream of doing all while protecting and serving for those I love.”
