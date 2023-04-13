Michael Gelfand and the Greenville Symphony Orchestra (GSO) will perform “Ode to Joy: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony,” its final concert of the 94th season, one that had been planned and canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The concert will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the William A. Passavant Center at Thiel College, Greenville.
Gelfand and the GSO will welcome guest vocalists from Greenville High School, Thiel College and Westminster College choirs, Youngstown State University Dana Chorus and Stambaugh Chorus, as well as the Greenville Area Community Theatre, for the concert he affectionately refers to as “the B9.”
“Tonight’s performance is historically significant in that it is the GSO’s first-ever performance of the complete B9,” Gelfand said. “The GSO performed the finale to B9 on April 25, 2009, to celebrate the GSO’s 80th Anniversary Season,” and now plans are underway for the 95th season which will kick off this fall and continue through summer 2024.
Astonishingly, Beethoven was completely deaf during the composition.
Ticket sales at the door start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased through the GSO’s online box office at EventBrite. Tickets for adults and seniors are $20, with processing fees if purchased online.
Because of the continued support of the patrons and sponsors, the GSO invites children and students to attend the concert at no charge.
