Pymatuning State Park staff and the Pymatuning Lake Association will host a shoreline cleanup event on May 13 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Make it a weekend to show appreciation for all mothers — including Mother Earth.
Free camping in Jamestown Campground is available May 12 and 13 for registered participants. Plus, lunch will be provided for all volunteers. Participants should meet at Shelter No. 4 at 7:30 that morning to get trash bags, gloves and cleanup location. Return to the shelter at noon for a wrap-up and appreciation lunch.
• To register: Contact the park office at (724) 932-3142. Registration deadline is Sunday.
