Mark W. Grasinger has graduated summa cum laude from Grove City College and will be attending Duquesne University School of Law on a full tuition scholarship this fall.
He is the son of Robert and Jennifer Grasinger of Meadville.
Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 5:47 am
