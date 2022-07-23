Grasinger, Mark.jpg

Mark W. Grasinger

Mark W. Grasinger has graduated summa cum laude from Grove City College and will be attending Duquesne University School of Law on a full tuition scholarship this fall.

He is the son of Robert and Jennifer Grasinger of Meadville.

