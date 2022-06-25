A good deal of sunshine. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 25, 2022 @ 5:55 am
A gospel tent revival with evangelist David Johnson will take place at 6 p.m. daily at the Mercer County 4-H Park on Perry Highway in Mercer from Sunday through July 2.
• More information: Call (720) 697-3502.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
You can find the most current list of participating businesses for this year's Reader Rewards Card here!
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.