The partnership between Goodell Gardens & Homestead and Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) enters its third year with the most ambitious project yet.
William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be set in the beautiful gardens at Goodell for performances June 2 and 3 at 6 p.m., and June 4 at 2.
This is a passion project for Goodell Gardens & Homestead Executive Director Amber Wellington, who fell in love with the Bard’s work when she played a fairy in the very same play in high school. She was so inspired by the experience, she went on to study English literature at Edinboro University. In 2020, Goodell Gardens implemented a new vision, which included the arts and partnering with other local nonprofit organizations. Meadville Community Theatre, and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” was on Wellington’s mind when Sylvia Cagle, marketing chair at MCT, reached out to see if there was a possibility of performing at Goodell Gardens.
Cagle, who happens to be the director of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” was looking for a way to hold performances in the 2021 world, where the only safe option was outside. We have come a long way since then, but outside has proven to be a delightful venue, she said.
“We are so honored to play host to this incredible special event,” Wellington said. “The Gardens’ rhododendron collection should be at peak bloom during the show’s run, which makes Goodell the perfect backdrop for this magical play.”
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is not only ambitious, but its scale is staggering. Nineteen actors are required for the four storylines of the Lovers, Fairies, Athenians and Rude Mechanicals. But never fear, our Scholar, who happens to be dramaturg Jim Bulman, will guide you through the twists and turns.
“For centuries ‘Midsummer’ was regarded as a light entertainment and was performed with an emphasis on spectacle,” Bulman said. “All this changed in the latter half of the 20th century, when a return to performance practices akin to those of the Elizabethan theatre … transformed ‘Midsummer’ into a more adult entertainment. And with those changes came an exploration of the play’s darker potentials: the cruelty of patriarchal authority, the exploitation of women, the questioning of love as a capricious and arbitrary motivation for human behavior, and the mockery of social class distinctions.”
The play is still a comedy, but the hope is to play it with the depth of these themes to bring richness to the performance, should the audience choose to hear it in this way.
The Athenians are played by Greg Adsit, Bridget Pendolino, Doug Lodge and Bulman. The Lovers are Meadow Campbell, Donovan Mascitti, Alix Hilburn and Agatha Crowley. Our skilled craftsmen, the Rude Mechanicals, are Glenn Holland, Glenn Tuttle, Doug Lodge, Brian Thummler, Traci Andrews and Ahmaya Andrews. The Fairies — BJ Angstadt, Evaleigh McClymonds, Barb Davies, Pendolino and Connel Stout — are led by Autumn Vogel and Lee Scandinaro.
Musicians also play a role in this immersive production. J. Michael Shea, Tom Hall, Melissa Hoople and Jared Jones bring their talent to music traditionally played at Shakespeare’s plays and accompany some of the actors who also sing.
Be prepared for more than just a play. Come early to stroll the Gardens with your friends and a glass of wine. Then settle in for a night of merriment and mirth.
Goodell Gardens & Homestead is located at 221 Waterford St. (Route 6N), Edinboro. The performance will take place rain or shine; the production will take place in the big tent in case of inclement weather.
Tickets are $30 general admission and $20 for members of either Goodell Gardens or MCT. They can be purchased at goodellgardens.org/theatre. Proceeds will be split between the organizations.
