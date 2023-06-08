Voodoo Brewing Co. announces the return of the Good Vibes Beer Fest on July 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Compound, 834 Bessemer St.
Organizers said the festival is a day of laid-back music, delicious food and the best lineup of craft breweries in the nation, along with the best Voodoo Brewery has to offer.
Tickets are available at goodvibesbeerfest.com.
Safe driving buses will be provided and a portion of all sales will be donated to The Arc of Crawford County, organizers said.
A VIP Bottle Share runs from 6 to 9 p.m. July 7 at The Compound. VIP guests will have the chance to share their favorite bottles with fellow beer enthusiasts, while enjoying a selection of exclusive offerings that won’t be available at the main event.
The cost of the VIP ticket (which includes admission to festival on July 8) is $235 plus taxes and fees, while a ticket on July 8 only is $135 plus taxes and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.