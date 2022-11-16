The winners for the gingerbread house competition in Cochranton have been announced.
Adult division winners were Susan Miller, “Gneiss Holiday Retreat,” first prize and Best of Show; Cory Simpson, “The Grinch Who Almost Stole Christmas,” second prize; and Amy Cokley, “Cozy Cabin,” third.
The youth division was swept by Cochranton Junior Senior High School. Period 4: Zoe Allen, Maxx Anthony, Olivia Anthony, Isabella Cote, Bella DeVillars, Jacey Meinart and Brooke Pfeiffer, “Christmas in the Barn,” first prize; Period 6: Fisher Dudzic, Daisy Hollabaugh, Katey Hilliard and Austin Tomko, “Christmas Cottage,” second prize; and Period 2: Gage Aiken, Kora Bellinger, Andrew Choffel, Noah Cummings, Isaiah Long, Thomas Mann, Rani Negron, Raley Sokol, Alexis Wable and Makayla Cole, “Grandma”s House,” third prize and People’s Choice.
Family division was won by Cameron Finick and family with the “Deconstructed Ninja Dojo.”
The Cochranton Community Junior Fair Board would like to thank the Mercer County Bank sponsorship, Boy Scout Troop 220 for providing refreshments, Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for the use of their social hall, Kelly Gunn from Conneaut Junior Senior High School, and all persons who supported the event.
