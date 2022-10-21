A sweet holiday tradition is coming to Cochranton. The second Gingerbread House Competition will take place Nov. 3-5 at the Lady of Lourdes Social Hall, South Franklin Street.
The deadline to enter is Monday.
There are multiple divisions:
• Youth — Individual or group youth, ages 13 to 17.
• Family — Families participating with children, ages 12 and younger.
• Adult — Individual or group adult, 18 and older.
• Professional — Bakeries, caterers or professional bakers.
Completed gingerbread houses must be delivered to the hall from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
Judging will take place between 9 a.m. and noon Nov. 4. The display will be open for viewing from 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5.
Best of Show and People’s Choice prizes will be awarded. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Following the event, all entries must be picked up on from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5.
Entry forms are available at the Cochranton Area Public Library or online at cochrantonfair.org. They can be emailed to jfbcochranton@yahoo.com (scanned versions or a photo of completed entry forms are acceptable). Entry fees can be paid at drop-off. Registration forms and the $5 registration fee for each entry can be mailed to: Cochranton Junior Fair Board, Attn: Peggy Massung, P.O. Box 102, Cochranton, PA 16314.
Checks should be made payable to Cochranton Community Fair.
• More information: Contact jfbcochranton@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.