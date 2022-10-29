A sweet holiday tradition is here in Cochranton!
The second Gingerbread House Competition will take place Nov. 3-5 at the Lady of Lourdes Social Hall, South Franklin Street, Cochranton. The deadline date has been relaxed, organizers said, and if you want to enter you still have time to compete! Registration may still be sent in or you may choose to come with house and register at the door. Please read the rules on the Cochranton Fair Facebook page about the dimensions of the board the house is placed on. If your house does not meet the criteria, it may be displayed, but will not be judged.
There are multiple divisions:
• Youth — Individual or group youth, ages 13 to 17.
• Family — Families participating with children, ages 12 and younger.
• Adult — Individual or group adult, 18 and older.
• Professional — Bakeries, caterers or professional bakers.
Completed gingerbread houses must be delivered the Lady of Lourdes Social Hall between 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Judging will take place between 9 a.m. and noon Nov. 4. The display will be open for viewing from 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5.
Best of Show Ribbon will be awarded by the judges. The People’s Choice Ribbon will be awarded by attendees voting with $1 for their favorite house. All proceeds will go towards next year’s competition. Refreshments will be available for purchase. There is a photo-op corner just for fun where you can use props to take a picture by the gingerbread house. There is also a donated basket raffle.
Following the event, all entries must be picked up on between 6 and 7 p.m. Nov. 5.
Entry forms are available at the Cochranton Area Public Library or online at cochrantonfair.org. They can be emailed to jfbcochranton@yahoo.com (scanned versions or a photo of completed entry forms are acceptable). Entry fees can be paid at drop-off. You can also mail registration forms and the $5 registration fee for each entry to: Cochranton Junior Fair Board, Attn: Peggy Massung, P.O. Box 102, Cochranton, PA, 16314.
Checks should be made payable to Cochranton Community Fair.
• More information: E-mail jfbcochranton@yahoo.com.
