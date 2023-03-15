• GILLILAND-HOFFMAN — To Cavan Gilliland and Karlie Hoffman of Greenville, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, a son, Layne Marshall Gilliland. The paternal grandfather, Jason Gilliland, is a Cochranton resident.
