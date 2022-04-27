GFWC Meadville Woman's Club
Kendra Durfee, director of the Pregnancy Center of Meadville, spoke at the GFWC (General Federation of Women's Clubs) Meadville Woman's Club meeting in April.
The organization offers life-affirming hope and help to men and women.
An inspiration was given by Ann Harned on “women’s health.”
Recording Secretary Madalyn Davis distributed minutes from the March meeting for members to read. The minutes were approved.
Corresponding Secretary Chris Partin sent a sympathy card to Kathy Buzza.
First Vice President Carol Caler reported she has Easter cards to send to Juniper Village.
Second Vice President Lee Petersen announced articles for the May newsletter were due by the middle of April.
Treasurer Marlene Miller gave the latest report.
Norma McClay updated members with the President's Project. McClay said the Northwestern Pennsylvania Arts Festival “Inspire the Arts in You” meeting and luncheon was held at the Mansion in Erie on March 19. For “Natural Wonders," club members McClay took first place and Carol Caler took second place; for “Reflections,” McClay took third place; and “Our World Up Close,” Caler took third place.
President Paulette Widmann announced that Harned is the club’s new district director.
The club's major fundraiser will be an afternoon tea on Oct. 16 at The Country Club of Meadville. Madalyn Davis, chairman, and Pat Serge, Buzza and Lynne Knuth are on the committee.
Chair of the nominating committee, Harned, reported she has all nominees and they will be installed at the May meeting, which will take place May 3 at First Presbyterian Church, Meadville, at 1 p.m.
Marsha Vivian reported the collectible to show at the May meeting is something special members made of wood.
The May program will be “Hats." Co-chairmen Harned and B.J. Angstadt request all women wear a hat.