The GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) Meadville Woman’s Club enjoyed a very interesting talk and presentation from speaker Shawn Washburn of Meadville Council of the Arts at the club’s May 2 meeting at the Iroquois Boating and Fishing Club.
President Carol Caler introduced guest Sara Ruppel, the GFWC Pennsylvania second vice president and dean of chairman, and Ann Harned, Meadville Woman’s Club membership chairman.
Ruppel presented to Caler a 110th anniversary certification to the club and read a letter to members from Heide Marie Cebrick, president of the GFWC Pennsylvania. Ruppel also presented several members with certificates to celebrate longevity of belonging to the club.
An inspiration was given by Norma McClay, “110 Years Ago.”
Recording Secretary Judy Dengler distributed minutes of the April meeting for members to read, which were approved.
First Vice President Madalyn Davis reminded members of the Fun and Fellowship Day on May 20 at Golfview Manor Club House from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, she has Daffin’s candy bars for members to sell.
Second Vice President Lee Petersen distributed the May newsletter.
Treasurer Paulette Widmann gave the latest report.
Marsha Vivian, collectibles, said members enjoyed viewing all the “teapots” brought and displayed.
Caler announced the GFWC Pennsylvania convention in Cranberry Township was held May 4-7.
The next Garden Division Meeting is Tuesday at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, 18817 Smock Highway, Meadville.
The next board meeting is Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Meadville.
Meadville Woman’s Club next general meeting will be Sept. 5; members will be contacted in August.
