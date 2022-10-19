The GFWC (General Federation of Women's Clubs) Meadville Woman's Club enjoyed a very interesting talk from Dan Craven, a Meadville Medical Center physical therapist, on “How to Prevent Falls."
During the group's Oct. 4 general meeting at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Vernon Township, Craven spoke about keeping our bodies fit, yearly eye checkups, wearing proper-fitting clothes, having shoes with non-skid soles, proper lighting, keeping floor areas clear, being careful of pets or young children under foot, watching out for extension cords, and more. He said when using assisted devices, make sure they are sized correctly for the person using them. He had many other helpful suggestions.
An inspiration named “It Only Takes a Moment” was given by Mary Jo Smock.
Recording Secretary Judy Dengler distributed minutes from the September meeting, which were approved with a few changes.
Corresponding Secretary Patty Lynn reported a "thinking of you" card was sent to Dottie Gratter.
Second Vice President Lee Petersen reminded members the deadline to submit articles for the December newsletter is mid-November.
Treasurer Paulette Widman gave the latest report. She received a "thank you" card from Meadville Public Library for the donations made on behalf of deceased members Virginia Brown and Edith Rabell.
President Carol Caler advised members, because of limited staff at Perkins, that the Garden Division meeting for October will be held without lunch. Board members checked with Hoss's Steak & Sea House and there was a motion that was carried that the general and Garden Division meetings for November will be held there at 11:30 a.m. For the general meeting for December, places are being explored. The monthly board meetings will stay at First Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.
Ann Harned said it was a great time at the NW District Fall Meeting, which was held at Perkins on Sept. 30.
It was discussed we add Erie VA Medical Center on our organizations Christmas gift list for 2022.
Norma McClay ordered, received and distributed Flower Power bulb orders.
GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club's next general meeting will be conducted Nov. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.