GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club
The GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club enjoyed a very interesting talk from Colleen Munn with Quilts of Valor.
Munn informed the group that the national organization has been in existence since 2003 and have presented over 320,00 quilts to veterans, and the local organization has been in existence since 2017 and have presented 411 quilts to local veterans. Munn told the club of stories of some veterans that have received a quilt and places where they were presented in our area. She said there are many hands that work to make many of the parts of the quilts. Colleen brought several patriotic quilts to show our members.
An inspiration named “September Song” was given by Darlene Ross.
Recording Secretary Judy Dengler distributed minutes of the May 2022 meeting for members to read, which were approved.
Corresponding Secretary Patty Lynn reported that get well cards were sent to Mary Wilbur and Joanne Walsh and a sympathy card to Mary Jo Smock.
Donations were made to Meadville Public Library on behalf of deceased members, Virginia Brown and Edith Rabell.
Second Vice President Lee Petersen advised members the deadline to submit articles for the December newsletter is mid-November.
Treasurer Paulette Widman gave the latest report.
President Carol Caler said the monthly General and Garden Division meetings have started being held at Perkins Restaurant at 11:30 a.m. The monthly board meeting will stay at First Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.
The annual Audit was done by members Pat Serge and Lynne Knurh.
Norma McClay reported the budget for current year was done in June by the Budget Committee, presented at the recent board meeting and approved by the membership.
Ann Harned is the new District Director for our region. The Operation is “We’ve Got their Six”; supporting military and veterans.
The NW District Fall Meeting will be at Perkins at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 30. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m.
A tea social will be held at the Meadville Country Club at 2 p.m. Oct. 16. For tickets see Lynne Knuth.
McClay said Flower Power brochures were distributed and she will put in an order after the Sept. 20 meeting.
GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club’s next general meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at Perkins.
