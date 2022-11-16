The GFWC Meadville Woman's Club enjoyed a talk presented by Diane Craven of the Meadville Area Free Clinic during the club's general meeting Nov. 1 at Hoss's Steak and Sea House.
The Free Clinic has been serving the community for 25 years. Craven talked about the history from the start of Free Clinic in 1997. The clinic provides primary health care services to individuals ages 18 to 65 who do not have health insurance. Besides doctors, pharmacists, therapists, optometrists and others, the Free Clinic has mobility equipment. The Meadville Area Free Clinic is located at 505 Poplar St., Suite 206. The clinic is open Tuesday through Friday. More information, call (814) 333-3932,
An inspiration was given by Carol Caler.
First Vice President Madalyn Davis reported the club delivered Veterans Day cards to veterans at Juniper Village and are planning to deliver Christmas cards for residents next month.
Second Vice President Lee Petersen has received several articles for the December newsletter.
Recording Secretary Judy Dengler distributed minutes of the October 2022 meeting, which members read and approved.
Corresponding Secretary Patty Lynn reported she sent a "Thinking of You" card to Marlene Miller.
Treasurer Paulette Widman gave the latest report.
President Carol Caler discussed the annual fundraiser for 2023. BJ Angstadt, Pat Serge, Lynne Knuth and Kathy Buzza will co-chair.
Club members collected donations for Quilts of Valor.
A motion was made and seconded for Christmas donations to the Erie VA, Crawford County Care Center and St. James Haven.
Ann Harned reported the club has new bifolds for potential new members.
Garden Division, Norma McClay of the garden division reported that group's next meeting was Nov. 15 at Hoss's. Speaker was Betty Clark from Timberland Floral in Conneaut Lake.
McClay also reported sheets for members have been ordered or members and the public can order online at meadvillewomansclub.terrilynn.com.
The next general meeting and Christmas program is Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at The Country Club of Meadville.
There are no GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club general or Garden Club meetings in January and February.
