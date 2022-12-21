The GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club enjoyed a very interesting talk presented by Tia Spencer and Jess Neely of Blooming Valley Farms.
Home-grown fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs are available approximately 20 weeks starting in June and running through October. Arrangements can be made to purchase produce, weekly if preferred. They are on State Route 77, Saegertown.
An Inspiration was given by Judy Dengler.
First Vice President Madalyn Davis reported that Christmas cards for residents at Juniper Village were delivered.
Second Vice President Lee Petersen delivered the December newsletter to members present and will send it to other members.
Recording Secretary Judy Dengler distributed minutes of the November meeting, members read the minutes and they were approved.
Corresponding Secretary Patty Lynn said a “Thinking of You” card was sent to Nancy Byham.
Paulette Widman gave the latest treasurer’s report.
President Carol Caler said gifts of Christmas donations for the Erie VA, Crawford County Care Center and St. James Haven were to be delivered by several members.
There will not be a GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club general meeting or Garden Club meetings in January and February.
The next general meeting is at 11:30 a.m. March 7 at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House.
