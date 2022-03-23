Meadville Woman's Club
GFWC (General Federation of Women's Clubs) Meadville Woman's Club held its general meeting March 1 at First Presbyterian Church in Meadville.
The club had an interesting and informative talk from Jennifer Lilly, director of rehabilitative services, and Tina Smith Armour, Crawford County office manager, from the Keystone Blind Association in Meadville.
They provided information on specialized services for transportation; support services like reading mail, check writing and putting groceries away; life skills education and adjusting to the challenges; orientation and mobility; children’s and adult services; and more.
Attending were 22 members.
An inspiration was given by Marsha Vivian on the “History of King Cake.” It is thought to been brought to New Orleans from France in 1870. It is made during the Mardi Gras Carnival season, and is an oval-shaped bakery delicacy, a cross between a coffee cake and a French pastry. It’s decorated in royal colors of purple, which signifies justice, green for faith, and gold for power.
Recording Secretary Madalyn Davis distributed minutes of the December meeting and the minutes were approved.
Corresponding Secretary Chris Partin and First Vice President Carol Caler were excused.
Second Vice President Lee Petersen announced articles for the upcoming newsletter in May were due by the middle of April.
Treasurer Marlene Miller gave the latest report.
President Paulette Widmann gave members new reporting worksheets, announced GFWC Portal is gfwc@gfwc.org, and announced the GFWC Convention and Business Meeting will be April 28 to May 1 in Scranton.
Norma McClay reported on the GFWC Pennsylvania President’s Project/Vision Impairment Awareness. She has received 91 pair of eyeglasses and 37 cases for the Lions Club. The project will continue until April.
In other news:
• Ways & Means Committee: Bonnie Rickert and Darlene Ross delivered all orders for our Terri-Lynn Nuts and Candies fundraiser.
• Major fundraising: Pat Serge will not be able to have the spring fundraiser but will help with one being planned for the fall.
• Nominations: Ann Harned, chair of the Nominating Committee, reported she has all nominees, and the announcement will be made at the April meeting and installed at the May meeting.
• Old business: Lynne Knuth and Norma McClay delivered Christmas gifts to three organizations.
The next general meeting will be held April 5 at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.