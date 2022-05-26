The GFWC (General Federation of Women's Clubs) Meadville Woman's Club enjoyed a very interesting talk from member B.J. Angstadt on “Hats" at the recent meeting.
Angstad has a collection of about 40 types since the 1930s. Many members wore hats to the meeting.
An inspiration was given by Marsha Vivian on “Grandma’s Pearls of Wisdom.”
Recording Secretary Madalyn Davis distributed minutes of the April meeting for members to read, which were approved.
Second Vice President Lee Petersen distributed the May newsletter.
Treasurer Marlene Miller gave the latest report. She will be retiring as treasurer of the club after 40 years.
Norma McClay announced the Garden Division meeting would feature speaker Travis Crytzer from Loeffler's Flowers & Gifts.
President Paulette Widmann said members decided to restart having the monthly general and Garden Division meetings at local restaurants. The monthly board will stay at First Presbyterian Church.
Marianne Heck of GFWC Erie Woman’s Club recently attended the Pennsylvania Woman’s Club convention in Scranton. She came to present awards she received for members of the Meadville club.
Ann Harned of the Meadville club is its new district director.
The President’s Project for our region for next year will be “Veterans.”
Marsha Vivian said members enjoyed viewing all the wooden collectibles brought and displayed.
Installation of the new board for 2022-24 took place, including: President Carol Caler, Vice President Madalyn Davis, Second Vice President Lee Petersen, Recording Secretary Judy Dengler, Corresponding Secretary Patty Lynn, Treasurer Paulette Widmann and Assistant Treasurer Darlene Ross.
Meadville Woman’s Club's next general meeting will be Sept. 6; members will be contacted in August.
