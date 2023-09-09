The GFWC-Meadville Woman’s Club is holding a fundraiser at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Iroquois Boating and Fishing Club.

The Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show includes a light lunch to be served at 2 p.m. followed by a fashion show from The Woolen Mill. Proceeds from this event are used for LPN scholarships and other local charities.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from any club member or call Lynne at (814) 807-2636.

The club is also accepting donations for a an auction to be held at the event.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video