GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club Garden Division met Nov. 15 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House.
Betty Clark from Timberland Floral presented the program showing the steps of arranging flowers in a cornucopia. She discussed starting with bigger flowers and their placement for a natural look and how other flowers are then added. She explained the importance of cutting stems with a knife for a good water flow to the flower and adding water daily to an arrangement. Ann Harned was the winner of the completed floral cornucopia.
Co-chairman Norma McClay presided over the business meeting. Madalyn Davis read an entertaining inspiration “Martha Stewart Will Not Be Dining with Us This Thanksgiving”. Davis read minutes from the October meeting and Jeannine McQuiston gave the treasurer’s report.
Harned presented the horticulture report on Gladiolus. She discussed the care of planting the corm (bulb) in the spring for the flower to bloom in July or August and the necessary care of the soil and flowers. Gladiolus is in the same family as crocus and iris.
Darlene Ross served as hostess and McQuiston was in charge of reservations.
The Garden Division doesn’t meet in December, January or February. The next meeting is March 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s.
