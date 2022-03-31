Garden Division
GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club Garden Division met March 15 at First Presbyterian Church.
Judy Acker, education and outreach specialist for the French Creek Valley Conservancy, presented the program, “French Creek: Past, Present and Future."
Historical significance reveals that French Creek was named by George Washington in December of 1753. It was home to Seneca Indians, and the French were the first European settlers. The French Creek Feeder Canal was an extension of the Erie Canal that opened ports and markets to the north until the railroad became more popular. Acker discussed the 10 major tributaries.
The creek has over 3,000 native plants, 26 species of water mussels, more than 80 species of fish and the Eastern Hellbender Salamander, the second largest species in the world thrives in French Creek. Acker also shared information about invasive species that are a threat (Japanese Knotweed, Japanese Honeysuckle, Multiflora Rose and Round Goby).
Acker noted that French Creek is a community treasure and one of the last great places. It is important today for recreation, fishing, scientific study and drinking water (filtered).
In 2021, approximately 800 people volunteered for cleanup day and collected 26,375 pounds of trash from the creek.
The French Creek Valley Conservancy was established in 1982 and is celebrating 40 years this year and French Creek was named the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year.
Co-chairman Norma McClay presided over the business meeting. Madalyn Davis read Garth Brooks' lyrics from “The River” for the inspiration, Lee Petersen read the minutes from the November meeting, and McClay read the treasurer’s report for Jeannine McQuiston.
The horticulture report was presented by McClay.
McClay served as hostess and Petersen was in charge of reservations.
The next Garden Division meeting will be held April 19 at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.