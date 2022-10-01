GFWC Meadville Woman’s Club Garden Division met Sept. 20 at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Vernon Township.
Laura Dengler from “How Sweet It Is” presented an interesting and educational program about maple syrup that is 100 percent natural.
She reviewed the process of tapping trees in mid to the end of February, the equipment used and the required temperatures for the sap to flow. It takes 40 to 80 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of maple syrup and the color of the syrup has to do with the temperature. It’s all dependent on “mother nature.” She discussed the process for making maple syrup and the way it is graded and labeled. Maple cream, maple sugar and maple candy are made with pure maple syrup.
Dengler distributed recipes using maple syrup, maple granulated sugar and maple cream. She also had brochures “Pure Pennsylvania Maple Syrup” that featured the 2020-2021 Pennsylvania Maple Ambassador Landis Crawford and alternate ambassador Amanda Iveson.
Club members enjoyed tasting samples and were able to purchase maple syrup products.
Co-chairman Norma McClay presided over the business meeting. Darlene Ross read an inspiration, “Garden in My Heart” by Deloris Sandberg. Lee Petersen read minutes from the last meeting in May and Jeannine McQuiston gave the treasurer’s report.
The horticulture report “Over-wintering Plants” was presented by B.J. Angstadt. She discussed begonias and geraniums and the care needed during the winter months.
McClay served as hostess, Bonnie Rickert was in charge of reservations and Ross gave the blessing and inspiration.
The next Garden Division meeting is Oct. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins.
