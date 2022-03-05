HAPPENINGS
Geneva College choir to perform at local church
Geneva College’s choir, known as The Genevans, will perform at First Baptist Church at 353 Chestnut St. in Meadville on Monday at 7 p.m. The performance is part of a five-day tour of western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.
The concert is free, though donations will be accepted during the show’s offertory. The concert is titled “The Word Became Flesh and Dwelt Among Us,” and is themed around John 1:14 and the incarnation of Christ.
Songs, which will be performed a cappella, include “Verbum caro factum est” by Hans Leo Hassler, “The Pure in Heart” by Patrick Hawes, and perennial choir favorite “God So Loved the World” by Sr John Stainer.
The offertory, which is the only song which will not be performed a cappella, will be “For the Mountains Shall Depart.”
An intermission will feature performances by Grace Notes, a women’s ensemble, and the Eight Bells, a double barbershop quartet.
The Genevans were formed in 1938.
• More information: Visit geneva.edu/genevans.