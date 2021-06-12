GAWNE — To Mr. and Mrs. Alec Gawne (Mikaela) of Mercer, Pa., at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, Farrell, Pa., Monday, June 7, 2021, a son, Judson Edward. The maternal grandparents, James and Cathy Heim, are Stoneboro residents.
Updated: June 13, 2021 @ 1:28 am