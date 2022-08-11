Andrew Sipple, education coordinator at Goodell Gardens and Homestead, will present a garden lecture, "Native Plants and Butterflies," today at 11:30 a.m. at the Meadville Area Recreation Center (MARC).
Sipple is an avid naturalist and environmental educator. His chief enthusiasm is the study of plants and their vital importance in ecosystems.
The Community Garden is located on the grounds of the MARC on Thurston Road. The presentation will move to the picnic shelter in the event of rain or extreme heat. Members get in free; the cost for visitors is $5.
