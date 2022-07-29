The Garden Division of the GFWC Meadville Woman's Club recently made monetary donations to Women's Services Inc. and the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum for landscape beautification.
Potted flower plants were delivered to five club members who haven't been able to attend meetings.
Gift certificates to the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community beauty salon were presented to three club members at the Wesbury nursing home.
