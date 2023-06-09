Conneaut Lake Garden Club will host a program on the Ernst Trail Nature Walk to Conneaut Lake on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery pavilion.
Calvin Ernst, president of Ernst Conservation Seeds, and agronomy assistant Katy Flaherty will present on the trail history and new Conneaut Lake Nature Walk, including native plant species to discover along the way to the Conneaut Lake outlet area.
All are welcome and asked to bring chairs for the one-hour program.
The winery will have extended hours on Tuesday and be open until 7:45 p.m.
The pavilion is situated behind the winery with parking nearby.
• More information: Call (814) 382-6141.
