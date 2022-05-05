The Greenville Area Community Theatre (GACT) will host open auditions for the summer production of “Company,” under the direction of Kris Reeher.
Auditions will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Penn Avenue and Clinton Street, Greenville.
Those who plan to audition should be prepared to read from the script, as well as sing either a prepared piece or one from the show.
There will also be exercises to determine voice range.
To enter the church, park in the lot on Clinton Street and use the entrance that faces Family Dollar.
Auditions are open to anyone ages 18 and older.
• More information: Email GACTORS16125@gmail.com.