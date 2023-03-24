To aid in raising money to replace the Cochranton Fair’s Home Show Building, organizers have started the “Meet You at the Flag Pole” project.
Through the “Buy-A-Brick” program, individuals can become a part of history at the fairgrounds.
A flag pole area featuring the U.S., Pennsylvania and borough flags will be fashioned on the south side of the stage area. The bricks will surround the flags in a rectangle. For $79.95, individuals can choose a message to be engraved on one of the bricks that will be placed flat on the ground.
The bricks have three lines with 13 characters each. For example, a message can reflect family or a memorial to a loved one who enjoyed the fair. There are limited bricks available, organizers said.
Forms will be available at the roast beef supper on April 1 at the Lady of Lourdes Social Hall on South Franklin Street, online at the Cochranton Fair Facebook page, or at the Cochranton Area Public Library.
The deadline to order is June 15 for this year’s fair.
• More information: Contact Peggy Massung at (814) 425-2207.
